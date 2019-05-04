× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Beech Bend Amusement Park

Beech Bend Amusement Park Opening Day

Beech Bend Park has rides and attractions for all ages and all ranges of thrill seekers. Thrill rides including a thunderous wooden coaster, family rides and children's rides will give you and your family plenty to smile about! For a couple of weeks only the amusement park is open, but visit on May 25, 2019 to help open up Splash Lagoon.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com.