Beer vs. Wine Dueling 4-Course Dinner

LouVino Highlands is partnering with its Bardstown Road neighbor, Great Flood Brewing Co., to present a wine versus beer four-course throwdown dinner Thursday, Oct. 19 at LouVino, 1606 Bardstown Rd. LouVino’s sommelier Danielle Greeson-Bramblett and Great Flood’s head brewer Zach Barnes will expertly pair one wine and one beer with each course, and diners will have the opportunity to eat, imbibe and vote for their favorites. The evening’s cuisine offerings curated by LouVino’s chefs will highlight seasonal Southern eats.

The cost is $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Seating times are available at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

For reservations or more information, visit louvino.com.