WHY BEETHOVEN?

On Friday, October 13 at 11AM and Saturday, October 14 at 8PM the Louisville Orchestra is led by Teddy Abrams performing Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony at the Kentucky Center. Single Tickets start at $20 and are available by calling 502.584.7777 or visiting LouisvilleOrchetra.org.

Through one piece of music Teddy attempts to answer the questions: “Why is this one composer’s work so iconic? Why do so many of his pieces have such a great and lasting impact on society?”

During the first half of the performance, Teddy will dive deeply into Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony in A Major with the Louisville Orchestra performing excerpts for illustration. During the second half of the concert the Orchestra will perform the work in its entirety.

“It’s not a normal concert,” says Abrams. “Seeing how theatre companies focus on a single work gave me the idea to have one of our programs focus exclusively on one of the greatest masterpieces of all, Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony; it’s going to be a rethinking of how we approach the traditional classical music concert.

We’re going to try to give access into Beethoven’s inner thinking, the inspiration and technique behind all of Beethoven’s work. What gives Beethoven his powers? What gives Beethoven his special insight into humanity and into life?

Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony combines the very best of Beethoven. It’s the perfect way to encapsulate a master’s spirit in a single concert.”

The Friday morning Hilliard Lyons Why Beethoven Coffee Concert tickets range from $20 - $50. The Saturday evening Brown-Forman Why Beethoven Classics Concert range from $27 - $85. Student tickets are $10 with valid I.D. and subject to availability.

