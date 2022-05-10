× Expand Bravo Dance Studio Bachata Mini Beginner Bachata Mini Course Dance Class

Bravo Dance Studio

Participants must be fully vaccinated.

Open to Singles and Couples.

Woohoo!

Today is your Lucky Day!

Bravo Dance Studio offers Group Dance Classes for Fully Vaccinated Participants - getting "poked" has its perks!

New BEGINNER Dance Class format: Learn the basics of the most popular dances in a two class series. Perfect for brand new dancers who are ready to try something new and intermediate dancers who want to refresh their steps. Zero Experience Necessary - 2 Left Feet Welcome!

Try a different dance bi-weekly! Tuesday Nights at 8pm. Your registration is for admission to both Classes. BACHATA Mini Course: May 10 + 17

$20/person

Jump up off the couch - it's time to get your dance on!

For more information call 5024544111.