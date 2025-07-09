Beginner Bonsai with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Spend the evening with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society learning about the history and art of bonsai. Instructors will focus on different growing styles, how to choose the perfect first tree, pruning & wiring techniques, and more.
For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org