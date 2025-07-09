× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Beginner Bonsai with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society

Spend the evening with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society learning about the history and art of bonsai. Instructors will focus on different growing styles, how to choose the perfect first tree, pruning & wiring techniques, and more.

For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org