Beginner/Intermediate Pottery Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Someone throwing pottery on the wheel

Beginning and Intermediate Pottery | Tuesdays | March 24 - April 28 | 6 weeks | 6:30 - 8:30 pm | Ages 14+

Discover the joy of working with clay in this fun, hands-on class. Learn wheel-throwing, trimming, glazing, and more while creating 3 to 4 finished pieces such as mugs, bowls, and a project of your choice. All materials, glaze, and firing are included. No experience needed.

Instructors: Joseph Eastham

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org