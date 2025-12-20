Beginner/Intermediate Pottery

× Expand Stacie Barton Ceramics class

Beginning and Intermediate Pottery | Mondays | January 12 - February 16 | 6 weeks | 5:30 - 7:30 pm | Ages 14+

Discover the joy of working with clay in this fun, hands-on class. Learn wheel-throwing, trimming, glazing, and more while creating 3 to 4 finished pieces such as mugs, bowls, and a project of your choice. All materials, glaze, and firing are included. No experience needed.

Instructors: Hanna Baker

Finished pottery will be ready for pickup about 2 to 3 weeks after the final class.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org