Beginner/Intermediate Pottery
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Ceramics class
Beginning and Intermediate Pottery | Mondays | January 12 - February 16 | 6 weeks | 5:30 - 7:30 pm | Ages 14+
Discover the joy of working with clay in this fun, hands-on class. Learn wheel-throwing, trimming, glazing, and more while creating 3 to 4 finished pieces such as mugs, bowls, and a project of your choice. All materials, glaze, and firing are included. No experience needed.
Instructors: Hanna Baker
Finished pottery will be ready for pickup about 2 to 3 weeks after the final class.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org