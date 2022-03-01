× Expand Bravo Dance Studio! Tango mini Beginner Mini Course: TANGO dance class

Bravo Dance Studio!

Participants must be fully vaccinated. Open to Singles and Couples.

Woohoo!

Today is your Lucky Day!

We're returning to Group Dance Classes for Fully Vaccinated Participants - getting "poked" has its perks!

New BEGINNER Class format: Learn the basics of the most popular dances in a two class series. Perfect for brand new dancers who are ready to try something new and intermediate dancers who want to refresh their steps. Zero Experience Necessary - 2 Left Feet Welcome!

Try a different dance bi-weekly! Tuesday Nights at 8pm.

Your registration is for admission to both Classes.

TANGO Mini Course:

March 1 & March 8

$20/person

Class is open to fully vaccinated (two weeks after second dose or J&J) individuals and couples. We will be dancing together and switching partners. Please text (502-454-4111) or email (alex@bravodancestudio.com) your vax card to us, or bring it with you to the first class. You do not need to wear a mask for class.

Jump up off the couch - it's time to get your dance on!

For more information call 5024544111 or visit bravodancestudio.com