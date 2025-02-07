Beginner Ribbed Basket Workshop

Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$65 per person.

Spend a day making a beginner ribbed basket. Some basket weaving experience is required to attend this class. Choose from several reed colors. Choice of either February 7th or February 8th for this class.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

