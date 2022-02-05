Beginning Beekeeping Mentoring Program

× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Learn to BEE a Beekeeper with professional beekeeper, Joel Gonia! Get hands on experience and skills with other classmates to learn how to take care of your bees!

Beekeeping Mentoring Program

Presented by HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC

Bring the whole family!!

This program is set up to provide familiarization with beekeeping and hands-on experience. Each class will actively manage existing bee hives from February to November – (11 Sessions). Each session will be around 3 hours depending on long it takes to cover the material and for the participants accomplish certain tasks. Each session begins at 9:00 AM with open discussion and classroom instruction then moves to the bee yard for demonstration. Dates may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, but every effort will be made to stay with the schedule. Any date changes will be emailed and / or text to all participants in advance.

The program will be held at Cedar Ridge Camp! Sessions will be led by Joel Gonia with guests speakers and local beekeepers providing assistance each week. All materials, equipment and supplies will be provided. There will be one session each month on the dates indicated. Each participant will need to bring their own beekeeping protective jacket or veil and gloves to each of the sessions.

-Classes are $15 each, or $25 for two, or only $199 for the annual subscription which includes all 22 Classes (Beginning and Intermediate) and both Louisville Spring Bee School and Fall Bee School

-Direct link to sign up: https://honeybearfarmsky.com/.../beekeeping-education.../

Dates for Beginners Beekeeping Classes:

- February 5th (9am-12pm)

- March 5th (9am-12pm)

- March 26th (9am-12pm)

- May 7th (9am-12pm)

- June 4th (9am-12pm)

- July 9th (9am-12pm)

- August 6th (9am-12pm)

- September 3rd (9am-12pm)

- October 1st (9am-12pm)

- November 5th (9am-12pm)

- December 3rd (9am-12pm)

For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12436/t/tickets