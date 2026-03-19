Beginning/Intermediate Pottery Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

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Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Beginning/Intermediate Pottery Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Beginning and Intermediate Pottery | Wednesdays | April 1 - May 6 | 6 weeks | 6:00 - 8:00 pm | Ages 14+

Discover the joy of working with clay in this fun, hands-on class. Learn wheel-throwing, trimming, glazing, and more while creating 3 to 4 finished pieces such as mugs, bowls, and a project of your choice. All materials, glaze, and firing are included. No experience needed.

Instructors: Elizabeth Graves

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Crafts, Workshops
8592364054
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