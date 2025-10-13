Beginning/Intermediate Pottery at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Ceramics class will be weekly on Mondays starting 10/13/25 at 5:30-7:30pm.
Mondays, October 13 -November 17 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Discover the art of pottery in this fun, hands-on class designed for both beginners and intermediate potters! Throughout this class, you’ll create 3–4 beautifully finished projects, including a mug (with handles!), a bowl, and a project of your choice. Each piece will be trimmed and glazed, resulting in beautiful, functional pottery! Instructor: Hanna Baker
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org