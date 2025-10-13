Beginning/Intermediate Pottery at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Beginning/Intermediate Pottery at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Mondays, October 13 -November 17 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Discover the art of pottery in this fun, hands-on class designed for both beginners and intermediate potters! Throughout this class, you’ll create 3–4 beautifully finished projects, including a mug (with handles!), a bowl, and a project of your choice. Each piece will be trimmed and glazed, resulting in beautiful, functional pottery! Instructor: Hanna Baker

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Crafts, Workshops
8592364054
