Foxhollow Farm Beginning Shamanic Journeying Workshop

$175 per person. Snacks & beverages provided - bring a sack lunch.

This where the journey begins!

The powerful, spiritual art of Shamanism has been practiced throughout the world for centuries. It is an energetic line connecting the hearts of generations to the Earth and the spirits who support her. Shamanism is based on the knowing that the creator dwells and moves in all things. The shaman realizes that all things are living energy - ready to support, communicate, and guide.

Join instructor Gina Millard for this foundational workshop where you will explore the history of shamanism and learn the shamanic technique of journeying to meet your spirit guides. Your power animal and teacher are awaiting your attention. Accept this invitation to meet them and forge relationships of a lifetime - perhaps of many lifetimes.

The practice of shamanism will enrich your life by supporting your personal spiritual beliefs, connecting your heart to the beauty of all surrounding you, and providing you with tools to navigate your life with greater grace and ease.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/