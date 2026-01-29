× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Behind the Roses: A Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Selection Experience

The Frazier Kentucky History Museum invites you to experience the heritage, craftsmanship, and flavor complexity of one of Kentucky’s most iconic historic brands—Four Roses Bourbon!

Join us at the Frazier for an intimate evening of tastings, pairings, and exceptional Bourbon as we celebrate the artistry of Four Roses’ 10 unique recipes. Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and Four Roses Brand Champion Tucker Carper will share stories and lead guided tastings culminating with the exclusive single-barrel OBSO 9+ year selection that all attendees will have the option to purchase.

Cultured Cheese & Charcuterie Bar will pair small bites, specifically curated to compliment every offering in the Four Roses lineup. Whether you’re sharing the experience with a partner, friends, or fellow Bourbon lovers, this is a March madness celebration not to be missed.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Behind the Roses: A Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Selection Experience

Thursday, March 5

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $45

Four Roses OBSO Frazier Barrel Selection: $125

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org