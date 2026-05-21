Behringer-Crawford Summer Concert Series

Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

The popular concert series returns for 10 Thursday nights this summer, bringing some of the region’s favorite local bands to the museum’s front terrace for evenings filled with music, dancing, food, drinks and museum exploration. Music@BCM supports both local artists and the museum’s mission to preserve and share Northern Kentucky history and culture.

For music fans who don’t want to miss a beat this summer, BCM is debuting a new Music@BCM 2026 VIP Concert Pass, offering admission to all ten concerts for one discounted price. VIP passes are available for $80 for nonmembers and $40 for museum members, making it one of the best ways to enjoy a full summer of live local music while supporting YOUR Northern Kentucky museum.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

The complete 2026 schedule is as follows:

June 11: Jake Speed & The Freddies

June 18: Hey Bartender

June 25: Gary Bertsch & The Blamers

July 2: The Brotherhood Singers and Steve Bonafel & One Iota

July 9: The Newbees

July 16: The Turkeys

July 23: Gina & Johnny

July 30: Marty Connor Band

Aug. 6: The Hot Magnolias

Aug. 13: Soul Pocket

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org