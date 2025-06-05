Behringer-Crawford Summer Concert Series

Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening June 6 through August 15 with 10 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

The complete 2025 schedule is as follows:

June 5: The Turkeys

June 12: Tickled Pink Electric Trio

June 19: Easy Tiger

June 26: Burning Caravan

July 10: Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 17: Gina & Johnny

July 24: Moonshine Drive

July 31: Soul Pocket

Aug. 7: Hippie House

Aug. 14: Ben Levin & Ricky Neye

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org