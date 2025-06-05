Behringer-Crawford Summer Concert Series

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening June 6 through August 15 with 10 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. 

The complete 2025 schedule is as follows:

June 5:      The Turkeys

June 12:    Tickled Pink Electric Trio 

June 19:    Easy Tiger

June 26:    Burning Caravan

July 10:     Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 17:     Gina & Johnny

July 24:     Moonshine Drive

July 31:     Soul Pocket 

Aug. 7:      Hippie House

Aug. 14:    Ben Levin & Ricky Neye

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM's outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors. 

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org 

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859.491.4003
