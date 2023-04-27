× Expand Norton Center for the Arts Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussian and Edgar Meyer at Norton Center for the Arts

MAESTROS MERGE WORLDS

Steeped in jazz, funk and Bluegrass, star Béla Fleck is widely considered to be the world’s premier banjo player, with Grammy Awards in more categories than any instrumentalist in history. Zakir Hussain is an international percussion phenomenon, a virtuoso classical tabla player and a national treasure to his native India. Edgar Meyer, a five-time Grammy winner and master of the double bass, combines unparalleled technique and musicianship with a unique gift of composition. Rakesh Chaurasia is part of a multi-generational lineage of classical Indian bansuri (flute) players. Coming together as musical maestros and genre-benders, these longtime friends and innovators create a fusion that is uniquely their own.

