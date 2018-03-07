Belief, Healing, and Health

Baunta Cafe 3816 Camelot Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

You are invited to attend a special presentation on March 7, 2018 at Sayre Christian Village.

Dr. Don Gash, Professor of Neuroscience, College of Medicine, University of Kentucky will be here to discuss Belief, Healing, and Health.

This presentation examines how our lifestyles are of vital importance for healing and healthy living. You will learn about the “Blue Zones” from across the world, where the most 100+ year olds reside. The focus of this presentation will include supportive communities, lifelong physical and mindful activity, nutrition, restorative rest, and compassion.

A light meal, consisting of a deli sandwich, chips, and a side will be provided at 5:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Baunta Café- 3816 Camelot Drive, Lexington, KY 40517.

Please be sure to RSVP for this event.

For more information call 859-271-9001, ext. 150, or email  lhenderson@sayre.us.

