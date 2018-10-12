Belknap Fall Festival
Fun, free and family friendly neighborhood fall festival featuring live music, local artists, food trucks, and local brews.
FRIDAY 6P.M. – 11P.M.
SATURDAY 11A.M. – 11P.M.
For more information visit belknapneighborhood.org
Douglass Loop 2005 Douglas Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Belknap Fall Festival
Fun, free and family friendly neighborhood fall festival featuring live music, local artists, food trucks, and local brews.
FRIDAY 6P.M. – 11P.M.
SATURDAY 11A.M. – 11P.M.
For more information visit belknapneighborhood.org
September 19, 2018
September 20, 2018
September 21, 2018
September 22, 2018
September 23, 2018
September 24, 2018
September 25, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053