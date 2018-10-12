Belknap Fall Festival

Douglass Loop 2005 Douglas Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Fun, free and family friendly neighborhood fall festival featuring live music, local artists, food trucks, and local brews.

FRIDAY 6P.M. – 11P.M.

SATURDAY 11A.M. – 11P.M.

For more information visit belknapneighborhood.org

Douglass Loop 2005 Douglas Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
