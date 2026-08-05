Bell Hollow Gardens Tour- Historic Belltown

Bell Hollow Gardens

Join us for the last farm tour of the season at Bell Hollow Gardens located in Marion County, Kentucky on Thursday, October 8th, 2026.

Bell Hollow Gardens is a historic farm established just after the Civil War by Kenneth Bell’s newly freed ancestor. Mr. Bell is the Master Gardener of this beautiful property and teaches an important lesson in historic preservation and agritourism as he works to maintain the beauty and story behind his operations.

Tickets Include:

Group transportation (Depart and Return to 820 Lane Allen Rd. #176)

Lunch

$10/adult, $7/student with student ID, $5/youth under 18.

For more information call 202-215-2355 or visit givebutter.com/marioncounty