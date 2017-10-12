Center Stage Presents “The Bellamy Brothers” in Concert –

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7:00pm. Presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development.

The Bellamy Brothers are an American pop and country music duo consisting of brothers David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy. Best-known for the easy rolling ’70s Southern soft rock classic “Let Your Love Flow,” the Bellamy Brothers are the most successful duo in country music history, consistently placing in the top reaches of the Billboard country charts in the ’80s.

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.