Belle of Louisville New Year's Eve Bash

Cruise into the New Year onboard the Mary M. Miller! As we count down the minutes to 2022, sip on champagne (included in your ticket!) and enjoy decadent hors d’oeuvres from local favorite, Ladyfingers Catering during this intimate celebration. This savory spread includes gourmet cheese boards, bourbon smoked paprika deviled eggs, cheddar and country ham potato tartans and so much more. Finish the night by dancing your troubles away with DJ Jill—she’s always a good time!

This special event cruise is for adults 21 and over, departing at 10 P.M. and returning at 1 A.M. Complimentary party favors are provided, so raise a glass and ring in the New Year with us on the river! Tickets are extremely limited, get yours now!

For more information call (502) 574-2992 or visit belleoflouisville.org