Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells in remembrance of the church bells which rang out in Philadelphia when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 pm on September 17, 1787.

Please gather with members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on September 17th at 3:30 pm in front of the Shelby County Historical Society Museum at 627 Main Street to listen to a special reading of the Preamble to the Constitution at 3:45 pm, followed by the ringing of bells at 4 pm. The public is welcome to attend. Please bring your own bells as these will not be provided. Join us to participate in this special observance of Constitution Week. The United States Constitution, America’s most important document, stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. The Museum will also be open during this time.

The DAR is an organization of women who can prove direct lineal descent from a Patriot ancestor who served or aided in the American Revolution. The organization was founded in 1890 for the purpose of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

For more information, contact the Shelby County Historical Society at (502) 513-5555 or director@shelbykyhistory.org.