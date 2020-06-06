Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show

to Google Calendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00 iCalendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00

Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum 205 N. Walker St , Marion, Kentucky 42064

Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show

Free Show includes free children's activities, vendor tables, silent auction and door prizes.

Vist the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum, admission required, over 10,000 sq. ft. with over 3500 mineral specimens on display.

For more information call (270) 965-5015 or visit clementmineralmuseum.org

Info

Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum 205 N. Walker St , Marion, Kentucky 42064 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00 iCalendar - Ben E. Clement Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show - 2020-06-06 09:00:00