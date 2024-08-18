× Expand Ben's Bright Horizons Ben's Bright Horizons

The Inaugural Ben's Bright Horizons Golf Tournament & Silent Auction will be the cornerstone of the Ben Stratford Mental Health Foundation. Created by the family of Ben Stratford, who committed suicide in summer 2023, the Foundation supports young adults with mental health challenges. The Stratford family lives in Prospect - the golf tournament & silent auction are the first fundraisers for the Foundation.

A cocktail reception and silent auction on August 18 will include live music from Frankie Moody. August 19 is the all-day golf tournament or relax by the pool at Hunting Creek Country Club.

For more information visit bensbrighthorizons.org