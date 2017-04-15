Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts

Known for a 360º approach to his art,Kentucky native Ben Sollee educates as much as he entertains through his innovative style as a cellist; conveying genre-bending songwriting through electrifying performances and non-traditional album presentation. His most recent music, Steeples Pt. 2 is the second of three parts in an album release of the same name. Portioning Steeples in this way, Ben is able to break the traditional album cycle and deliver a diverse array of content to his fans. Within the past year, Ben has complemented the songs of Steeples Pt.1 and 2 with The Vanishing Point virtual reality app, film scores like Maidentrip, a technology infused production of Harold and the Purple Crayon, an interactive sculptural installation called Livestream, and much more. On October 21, 2016 he released his first album in four years, Infowars. Through the innovative facets of his artistic portfolio he teaches his audience that the modern artist has no boundaries.

General Admission : $20. Student tickets at a reduced rate will be available at the door.

For more information visit leedscenter.org

Info

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

859.744.6437

to Google Calendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-04-15 19:30:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™