Ben Sollee at Leeds Center for the Arts

Known for a 360º approach to his art,Kentucky native Ben Sollee educates as much as he entertains through his innovative style as a cellist; conveying genre-bending songwriting through electrifying performances and non-traditional album presentation. His most recent music, Steeples Pt. 2 is the second of three parts in an album release of the same name. Portioning Steeples in this way, Ben is able to break the traditional album cycle and deliver a diverse array of content to his fans. Within the past year, Ben has complemented the songs of Steeples Pt.1 and 2 with The Vanishing Point virtual reality app, film scores like Maidentrip, a technology infused production of Harold and the Purple Crayon, an interactive sculptural installation called Livestream, and much more. On October 21, 2016 he released his first album in four years, Infowars. Through the innovative facets of his artistic portfolio he teaches his audience that the modern artist has no boundaries.

General Admission : $20. Student tickets at a reduced rate will be available at the door.

For more information visit leedscenter.org