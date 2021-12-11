Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore Present Happy Hollerdays
to
Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
×
Leeds Center for the Arts
Leeds Center for the Arts presents "Happy Hollerdays" featuring Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore.
Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore Present Happy Hollerdays
Celebrate the holidays Appalachian style with music, dance and storytelling curated by Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore. Tickets are available at www.leedscenter.org.
For more information call (859) 744-6437 or visit leedscenter.org
Info
Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
Concerts & Live Music, Dance