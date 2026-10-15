Ben Sollee Featured at Sanctuary Sessions Concert Series in Bowling Green

× Expand Note: Artist supplied promo photo. I have contacted the Sollee PR team for image credit. I will emailed it to you tomorrow. The attached image is web resolution. I am happy to send a larger file. Thanks, Amy ben sollee - Sollee_SOKYevent(2) Ben Sollee embodies Sanctuary Sessions' core values, using art to advocate for people and community connection. He is the featured artist on November 15 for the grass-roots live music series.

Sanctuary Sessions has announced that Emmy-winning cellist, outside-the-box composer, singer-songwriter, and activist Ben Sollee will perform at their November concert. Cellist Ben Sollee, infused with R&B and folk, will perform in a solo showcase, which runs 90 to 100 minutes and centers entirely on songwriting and narrative storytelling.

A graduate of the University of Louisville School of Music with a BFA in cello performance, Sollee has spent two decades at the intersection of music, technology, and advocacy. Since his 2008 debut, his expansive catalog has earned praise from The New York Times and NPR. His music has been featured on television programs including Weeds and Parenthood. As a film composer, Sollee won a 2018 Emmy Award for the ABC special Base Ballet and collaborated with the string trio Time for Three to score Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut, LAND. He has also curated hundreds of live events, including experiences for the Speed Art Museum and Lincoln Center.

Sollee’s performance embodies Sanctuary Sessions' core values, using art to advocate for people and community connection. Growing up in Kentucky, he developed a deep affection for the state's geography and culture, leading him to collaborate on social and environmental advocacy with organizations like Appalachian Voices, The Nature Conservancy, and Oxfam America.

Locally, he recently composed the score for the short documentary, "Willie and His Pigs," directed by Emily Cooper, which features Bowling Green regenerative farmer Willie Huston and was executive produced by Kentucky author Silas House.

“The throughline for all my various projects is togetherness,” says Sollee. “Whether I’m producing a live experience or developing a virtual reality app, my purpose is the same: to include rather than exclude and help humans grow their affection for each other and the environment.”

The Bowling Green performance follows the release of Sollee's latest studio album, Time on Hold, now streaming on Spotify. Drawing inspiration from early 1970s soul-infused country music, the record features new compositions with new interpretations of his most requested songs. It showcases an evolution, blending expansive arrangements with Kentucky's storytelling traditions.

Admission is a $25 suggested donation at the door, with doors opening at 3:00 PM. Seating is limited to 90 seats on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early due to the 90-seat capacity limit.

For event updates, visit the official Sanctuary Sessions Facebook Event Page.