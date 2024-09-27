Ben Sollee - LIVE in Paducah
to
Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Ben Sollee - LIVE in Paducah
Barrel & Bond
100 Broadway Street Paducah, KY 42001
Ben Sollee's latest album, Long Haul (2024) Draws on tonal influences from the American and global south, Sollee’s vocals and unique cello style thread through each track binding seemingly disparate chapters of his journey – the Long Haul.
http://eventbrite.com/e/ben-sollee-live-in-paducah-tickets-951085732027#:~:text=Ben%20Sollee%20-%20LIVE%20in%20Paducah.?msockid=3cab6d4cc46d6325049279e0c5aa6276