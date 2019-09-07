Benton Cruise In

The Benton Partnership, City of Benton, and Kentucky Lake CVB are proud to present the 2019 line-up for their Annual Benton Cruise In. Since 2014, these organizations have hosted multiple car shows in Benton. Each show is held at the Benton Court Square, also known as “Kentucky Lake’s Downtown”. This year, the events will be on June 1 and September 7. Both of the Cruise Ins kick off at 4 pm.

The Cruise In’s have live entertainment - Jay Larkin and Craig Russell will get the party started in June, and Daryl Carr & Friends are already geared up for September.

Visitors can enjoy registering for door prizes including gift cards to restaurants, gas cards, oil changes, car wash buckets, tool sets, and even straight cash! There will also be the fan favorite 50/50 raffle as well. Kids activities include big wheel races for kids along with a coloring contest, and more.

For more information call (270) 527-8677 or visit cityofbenton.org