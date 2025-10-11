Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music
Berea College 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music
The 52nd Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music features music, dance, workshops, jams, kids activities, and a gospel sing.
For more information call 6074341164 or visit berea.edu/centers/loyal-jones-appalachian-center
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Festivals & Fairs