to

The 52nd Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music features music, dance, workshops, jams, kids activities, and a gospel sing.

For more information call 6074341164 or visit berea.edu/centers/loyal-jones-appalachian-center

Berea College 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
