Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music
The 52nd Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music. Music, dance, workshops, jams, kids activities, gospel sings. CTM features homemade music as passed on person to person in the Appalachian region. Thursday night is the opening concert, part of the Stephenson Memorial Concert Series.
For more information call 6074341164 or visit berea.edu/centers/loyal-jones-appalachian-center
Berea College 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Festivals & Fairs