Berea Craft Festival

July 13-15, 2018

Friday & Saturday, 10am-6pm

Sunday, 10am-5pm

Adults $6, Senior Citizens $5, Children under 12 get in FREE.

Amazing art, incredible food, wandering musicians, dancers, artisan demonstrations and so much more. For 37 years Berea Craft Festival has brought the best and brightest from all over and packed them into the gorgeous Appalachian hills of The Pinnacles in Berea.

Location:

Indian Fort Theater- 3 Miles east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome! For special arrangements or assistance, contact Berea Tourism by calling 800-598-5263 or by filling out the contact form on our website. If you are interested in being a vendor for the 2018 festival, please download and submit the application form on the event page on our website.

For more information call 800-598-5263 or visit http://visitberea.com