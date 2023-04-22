Berea Earth Warriors Concert Series: NURTURED BY NATURE

Join us on Earth Day Weekend for the Berea Earth Warriors Concert Series and Craft Fair! This year's event theme will be "Nurtured By Nature" as we celebrate all the ways in which our planet takes care of us! There will be food, 18 live musical acts, local artists and craft vendors, interactive workshops and more! Kids under 13 get in free!

Camping is also free this year if you'd like to sleep under the stars at beautiful Owleyes Farm! We hope to see you there!

For more information, please call 859.979.1810 

