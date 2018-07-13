Berea Festival of Learnshops

Various Locations in Berea Berea, Kentucky

Berea Festival of Learnshops

Join outstanding professional artists and master craftspeople to experience practically any art form you can imagine. Select among workshops that last from two hours to four days to pursue your interest in sustainable living, media arts, collage, painting, Appalachian crafts, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, storytelling, literary arts, theatre, music, multimedia sculpture, woodworking, or professional learning for educators. Whether your interest is creative writing, playing the dulcimer, or blacksmithing, the Berea Festival of Learnshops has something for you. Many of the learnshops are family friendly so bring your kids or grandkids, enroll them in the youth friendly offerings or you can both join an intergenerational learnshop and create together.

For a complete course catalog and online registration go to visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops.

For more information call 859-986-2540 or visit visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops

Various Locations in Berea Berea, Kentucky
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Workshops
859-986-2540
