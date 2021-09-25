Berea KY Tourism LearnShops September 2021
Woodworker Will Bondurant's Wooden Shaker Boxes
Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26, experience the arts firsthand as Berea KY Tourism LearnShops return for the first time since October 2019.
Located in Kentucky’s Folk Arts and Craft Capital, LearnShops are conducted in venues throughout the city. September LearnShops course offerings include woodworking, floral design, jewelry making, bonsai, sculpture, mixed media and more.
Registration is open until the classes begin. LearnShops are filling up quickly as classes sizes are limited to safely social distance. Register today!
For more information call (859) 986-2540 or visit visitberea.com/learnshops