Berea Makers Market Holiday 2109

× Expand Image design by @renmeleon Save the date and join us in Berea on November 16th!

Kick off the holidays with Berea Makers Market on Saturday November 16th! Join us at the Russel Acton Folk Center, near Old Town Berea, for the best handmade gifts + delightful holiday treats from Kentucky makers. Also featuring food trucks, coffee, kids activities and more! Free admission and free parking on site.

For more information call (859) 358-6885 or visit bereamakersmarket.com