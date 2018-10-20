Berea's First Battle of the Blacksmiths

Berea Tourism 3 Artist Circle Old Town, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Berea Battle of the Blacksmiths!

The event will include two distinct challenges, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Challenges will be announced at the event and will include both functional and decorative components designed to test smiths' abilities to make both practical and aesthetic pieces. Participants will be provided with all equipment to compete in the challenges except the afternoon "open" challenge, where competitors have the option to bring their own forging equipment and compete in a separate category. 

Demonstrations by experienced smiths will take place after each competition, giving participants and spectators the opportunity to expand their knowledge of the blacksmithing process. 

We invite everyone with blacksmithing experience to join us for this exciting new event!

For more information call (859) 986-2540 visit visitberea.com

