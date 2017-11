Berea's Make It, Take It, Give It Workshop Event

Berea's Make It, Take It, Give It takes place on weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) beginning November 24, 2017 thru December 17, 2017.

Let this year’s gift come from more than the heart – give a gift from your hands. Let Berea's master craftspeople help you create the perfect one-of-a-kind gift.

For more information, schedule and registration call 859-986-2540 or visit visitberea.com