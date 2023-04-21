Bernadette Peters LIVE in Ashland, KY
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Paramount Arts Center
Friday, April 21st, 2023
Paramount Arts Center | Ashland, KY
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
For more information, please call 606.329.1007 or visit etix.com/ticket/p/3275762/bernadette-peters-