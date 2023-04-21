Bernadette Peters LIVE in Ashland, KY

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Bernadette Peters LIVE in Ashland, KY

Bernadette Peters

Friday, April 21st, 2023

Paramount Arts Center | Ashland, KY

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

For more information, please call 606.329.1007 or visit etix.com/ticket/p/3275762/bernadette-peters-

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
606.329.1007
