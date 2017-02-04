Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike

February 4 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Winter is a great time to marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets and explore the heavens. Join us for this popular night hike. Don’t miss the indoor orientation at the beginning of the program that will set the stage for an incredible sky watching experience.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of the program Call (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org