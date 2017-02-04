Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike

to Google Calendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike

February 4 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Winter is a great time to marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets and explore the heavens. Join us for this popular night hike. Don’t miss the indoor orientation at the beginning of the program that will set the stage for an incredible sky watching experience.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of the program Call (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike - 2017-02-04 18:30:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™