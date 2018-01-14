Bernheim Backroads

January 14, 2018 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Winter is arguably the best time to explore Bernheim’s backcountry. Join a team of Volunteer Naturalists for this five hour driving tour deep into the research forest, with frequent stops and short walks for investigating sights and sounds along the way. Pack a lunch to enjoy at a special location.

Bernheim Members $20; Non-Members $30

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed. Dress for the weather.

Snow Date: January 21, 2018

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org