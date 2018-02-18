Bernheim Backroads

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim Backroads

February 18 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Winter is arguably the best time to explore Bernheim’s backcountry. Join a team of Volunteer Naturalists for this five hour driving tour deep into the research forest, with frequent stops and short walks for investigating sights and sounds along the way. Pack a lunch to enjoy at a special location.

Bernheim Members $20; Non-Members $30 ; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed. Dress for the weather. Snow date: February 25

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
