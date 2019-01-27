Bernheim Backroads

A five hour driving tour into the deep research forest, come out and enjoy the different sights and sounds, recommended that you pack a lunch. Registration required; Members $20, Non members $30, with the exception of the weekend entrance fee of $5 per vehicle.

This event is for ages 8 and up, no pets allowed, space is limited and registration and payment are due by 4 pm the day prior to program. To register please call 502-955-8512

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org