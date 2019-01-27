Bernheim Backroads

to Google Calendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim Backroads

A five hour driving tour into the deep research forest, come out and enjoy the different sights and sounds, recommended that you pack a lunch. Registration required; Members $20, Non members $30, with the exception of the weekend entrance fee of $5 per vehicle.

This event is for ages 8 and up, no pets allowed, space is limited and registration and payment are due by 4 pm the day prior to program. To register please call 502-955-8512

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bernheim Backroads - 2019-01-27 10:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 31, 2018

Tuesday

January 1, 2019

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Submit Yours