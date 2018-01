Bernheim Backyard Birding

February 10 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Celebrate National Bird Feeding Month at Bernheim! This family-friendly program will focus on basic birding skills training, including a guided walk with binoculars provided, bird feeder building stations, and personal stories from Bernheim Educators, Wren Smith and Mr. Dan.

Bernheim Members $5; Non-Members $7; Children (12 and under) $3

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org