Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Bee volunteers at Bernheim

Bernheim Bee Team Meet and Greet

Bernheim has an active team of volunteer beekeepers who not only maintain our honeybee hives but also work to learn and share knowledge of mason orchard and other important native bees.

Stop in between 2 and 3:30 p.m. for a cup of tea with honey. Some of our Bee Team will be on hand for you to ask questions and hear about some of their adventures with these essential winged wonders.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org