Bernheim Holiday Open House

December 2 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Kick off the holiday season with our Festival of Trees! Enjoy shopping, live music and refreshments.

Find that special gift for your outdoor enthusiast from handmade walking sticks to leather journals, beautiful handmade birdhouses and books about birding, horticulture and growing your own food. We also carry a variety of Kentucky Proud™ canned foods, apparel for adults and children, handmade jewelry, and many other unique items for your favorite nature lover!

Bring a friend and enjoy a delightful lunch at Isaac’s Café.

FREE

$5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org