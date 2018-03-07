Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Signs of Spring

to Google Calendar - Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Signs of Spring - 2018-03-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Signs of Spring - 2018-03-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Signs of Spring - 2018-03-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Signs of Spring - 2018-03-07 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Signs of Spring

March 7 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Although March is often temperamental, rest assured that signs of spring can be found. Join in the fun of seeking out the first flowers, swollen buds of trees, and perhaps even the harbingers of spring blooming on a sunny woodland slope.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch at Isaac’s Café.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, iced tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512.

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
