Bernheim at Night: Laser Guided Star Tour

Enjoy an evening stroll around Lake Nevin with “Star Captains” Bill Napper and other Volunteer Naturalists who will use a laser pointer to help you experience the celestial happenings in the night sky.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bernheim-