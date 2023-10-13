Bernheim at Night: Laser Guided Star Tour
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bill Naper
Bernheim at Night
Enjoy an evening stroll around Lake Nevin with “Star Captains” Bill Napper and other Volunteer Naturalists who will use a laser pointer to help you experience the celestial happenings in the night sky.
Bernheim members $10; non-members $15
Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program
