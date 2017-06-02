Bernheim at Night: Quarter Moon Hike

June 2 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Bernheim at night programs provide ample opportunities to celebrate the heavens and the earth. Join us as we marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore creatures and features beneath on our portion of planet Earth.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of the program Call (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org